GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Up 8.5%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.43. 310,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,770,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on GAP to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.29.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

