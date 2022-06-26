Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.80. 1,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 287,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

