Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.80. 1,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 589,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.85.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
