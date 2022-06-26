Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after acquiring an additional 60,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after acquiring an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Shares of AME stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

