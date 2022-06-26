Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

