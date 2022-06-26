Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,021 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,224,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

