Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 529 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

