Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,341,000 after buying an additional 136,035 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after buying an additional 205,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.10 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

