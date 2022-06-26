Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

NYSE:BDX opened at $250.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.26. The company has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

