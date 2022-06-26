Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 314 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $252.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.81 and its 200 day moving average is $256.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

