Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 777 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Shares of GS stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.85 and a 200-day moving average of $339.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

