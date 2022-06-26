Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $321.55 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.02 and its 200-day moving average is $288.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.