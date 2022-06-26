Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $722,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CHTR opened at $463.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.82.
CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.
Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
