Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $722,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $463.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.75 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $551.82.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

