Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.93.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STZ opened at $245.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average is $237.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,363.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

