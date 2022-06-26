Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,142,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

DTE Energy stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.