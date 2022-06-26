Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ovintiv by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

