Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $60.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

