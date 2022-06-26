Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,114 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.85.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

