Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,641 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 369,137 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

