Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.31. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

