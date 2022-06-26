Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.51.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.07.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

