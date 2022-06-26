Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 34,285 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,285 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $112,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Visa by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1,233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $212.20. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

