Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 593 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $98.36 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.99.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

