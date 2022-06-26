Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE ENB opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

