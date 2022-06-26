Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC stock opened at $224.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.40.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.75.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.