General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

GD stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.