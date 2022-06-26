General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

