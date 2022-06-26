Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Trading 9.7% Higher

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $65.59. 5,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 183,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

