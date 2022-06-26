Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

