Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,373.33 ($65.82).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($55.12) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Genus alerts:

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 2,504 ($30.67) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,552.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,290.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56. Genus has a one year low of GBX 2,186 ($26.78) and a one year high of GBX 6,310 ($77.29).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.