GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 41800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$20.78 million and a PE ratio of -26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

