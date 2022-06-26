Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GEI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.33.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.43 and a one year high of C$27.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2705302 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.09%.

In other news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 353,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,220,858.25.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

