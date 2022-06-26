Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

