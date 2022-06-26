Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

