Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 141 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.20. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

