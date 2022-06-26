Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $457,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Walt Disney by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $3,216,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 47.7% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

