Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

