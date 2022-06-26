Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 1,020 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $83,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $6,908,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG opened at $144.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.34.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

