Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 53300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

