Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 53300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)
