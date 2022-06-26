Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43. The company has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

