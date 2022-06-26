Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after buying an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $166.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $145.93 and a 12-month high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

