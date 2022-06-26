Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 2,868 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1,558.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $82,931.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,805,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

VRTX opened at $292.55 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $293.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.31.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

