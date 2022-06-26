Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

WMT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

