Global Trust Asset Management LLC Takes $358,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

