Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 1,500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.68.

Shares of PLUG opened at $18.23 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.