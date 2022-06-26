Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires Shares of 2,680 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

NYSE TWLO opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.