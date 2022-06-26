Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.68.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.