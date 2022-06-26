Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

