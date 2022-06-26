Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

EVRG opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.