Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PPL by 202.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 650,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

