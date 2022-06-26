Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 50,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.04 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.